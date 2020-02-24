x
More State Coverage: Des Moines Lincoln earns its first champion since 2003

DES MOINES, Iowa — The high school wrestling state championship tournament ended with a bang Saturday night.

Among the multiple story lines throughout the week, a few stood out locally.

Lincoln High School's Mickey Griffith became the first Railsplitter since Brandon McDonough in 2003 to win an individual state title.

Cody Fisher tallied a lot of firsts in his high school career.

The Woodward-Granger senior became the first Hawk to sign a Division-I letter of intent. He was also the first Hawk to bring home a state title in 2019, and over the weekend, became WW-G's first back-to-back winner.

Additional state wrestling action from the week: