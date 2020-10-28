Cyclone LB Mike Rose a big reason for Cyclones' tough defense

The ISU defense has forced six turnovers so far this season.

AMES, Iowa — Since Matt Campbell got to Ames, turnovers have always been a focal point for them, whether that's forcing them on defense or avoiding them on offense.

The Cyclones (3-2) have forced six turnovers so far this year ahead of its Saturday matchup against Kansas (0-5).

A big part of that is junior linebacker Mike Rose.

"The kind of year he's having in general is really special," Campbell said. "And I really do believe that goes back to his offseason."

When team activities shut down at the beginning of 2020, he spent a few months at home working out and training with his brother.

"I feel like what I did in the offseason right now is giving me confidence as a player this year," Rose said.

It also helps that he has gotten comfortable in the system, moving from one linebacker position to another during his years in Ames.

"My first two years I felt like it was all going a million miles per hour," Rose said. "I feel like this is really the first time in my career where it's really slowed down for me."

Rose has two interceptions, 40 total tackles and 0.5 sacks on the season.