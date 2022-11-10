Minnesota Wild hold open practice in front of growing Des Moines fan base

The Minnesota Wild held an open practice and autograph session at Wells Fargo Arean ahead of the season opener.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Minnesota Wild paid a visit to Des Moines, holding an open practice and autograph session at Wells Fargo Arena Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota Wild held an open practice in Des Moines this morning. Tune in to @weareiowa5news to hear what the players had to say about the trip. pic.twitter.com/0gmEUWiltP — Reina Garcia (@ReinaGarciaTV) October 11, 2022

Fans were able to experience what an NHL practice is like first-hand as the team gears up for the season opener on Thursday against the New York Rangers.

"We've always heard about the support down here and to see it in person is pretty cool," said Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon. "A lot of kids getting the day off of school and out there watching their first practice and now for us to go out there, it's always exciting."

Head coach for the Iowa Wild Tim Army says today's turn out shows how much Minnesota has grown its fan base in the Des Moines area.