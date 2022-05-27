Grand View softball loses to top seed Mobile, faces elimination game Saturday night

The Vikings will play either 10-seed Webber International (Fla.) or 3-seed Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) in an elimination game Friday at 7:15 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Grand View softball fell to 1-seed Mobile 9-1 Friday night at the 2022 NAIA Softball World Series, putting the Vikings in an elimination game Saturday.

Despite 8-seed Grand View taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on a bases-loaded walk by Rachel Anderson, Mobile answered with three runs in the second and three runs in the third.

Hannah Pals, who won the Vikings' first game in Columbus, Georgia against Tennesee Wesleyan, took the loss Friday on 2 1/3 innings pitched and six runs allowed, three earned.

Julia Bastian had GVU's only hit against Mobile. Jaden Morace had two hits and two RBIs for the Rams.