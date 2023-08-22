x
NCAA makes determination on eligibility of 11 athletes

The university said NCAA determinations and athlete information can't be released publicly, as those details are protected under FERPA.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Since it was announced in May that several Iowa and Iowa State athletes were allegedly betting on sports, many have wondered when the NCAA would hand down punishments for those violations.

On Tuesday, the Iowa athletics department announced they received the determinations made by the NCAA Student-Athlete Reinstatement staff regarding the eligibility of 11 Iowa athletes.

"NCAA guidelines set forth a process for an appeal of the SAR staff’s decision. The University will support student-athletes choosing to move forward with this process," the department said in a Tuesday statement. 

However, that information cannot be made public without the athlete's consent because it's protected under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).

The university said they'll support the athletes who choose to appeal the NCAA's decision.

