Newell-Fonda wins 1A Championship on last second shot over Bishop Garrigan

DES MOINES, Iowa — Audi Crooks looked like she was on her way to leading the Bishop Garrigan Golden Bears to a 1A Championship. They led by as many as 16 in the final 16 minutes of play only to see that lead dwindle. Newell-Fonda never gave up on it, and with less than five seconds left, Megan Morenz hit a runner to win it for Newell-Fonda 65-63.