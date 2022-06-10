Flying under the radar: Newton High School football currently 6-0

Just a couple of years ago, the Cardinals had a 0-8 season, a stark contrast to the 6-0 season they're now experiencing.

NEWTON, Iowa — Over the past six weeks, the Newton High School football team has quietly built up a 6-0 record for the first time since 2017.

Despite their undefeated record, they've been flying under the radar as a top contender in class 4A, but they don't seem to mind that too much.

Just a couple years ago, the Cardinals had an 0-8 season.

"Past couple years before this were a bit of a rough patch," said Brody Bauer, senior quarterback. "There's a lot of guys who battled injuries. The team overall battled some injuries half the time so it's super cool to see the hard work pay dividends. We put a lot of time to help turn things around and it's finally starting to show."

While their success may be surprising may be surprising to those on the outside, for this group it's not surprising at all.

"We consider Newton kind of one of the premier historical programs in the state and we've done it here before. We can do it again," said Andy Swedenhjelm, head football coach. "Our kids are excited about it. We kind of like flying under the radar. I think it's a lot of fun."

Playing with that chip on their shoulder has given the team an extra edge.

"We knew people didn't expect much out of us but we expected a lot out of ourselves," Bauer said. "I think that's been the recipe for success is knowing we have a lot to prove and going out on Friday nights trying to prove that."

One of the main ingredients in that recipe: trust.

"We trust our coaches just as far as schemes and technique and everything as far as the way we play, but I think we all trust each other," said Cody Klein, junior running back. "We all love each other. We all play for each other. It's not really a whole lot more than that."