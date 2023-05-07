Newton Nite Hawks looking to add to the club's winning legacy

Ever since the club's revival back in 2019, they've been working hard to maintain a winning legacy from the '70s.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEWTON, Iowa — The Newton Nite Hawks are gearing up for a playoff run and hoping to add to the achievements of the past teams in the club's history.

During the team's five-year stretch back in the 1970s, they made the playoffs three years in a row and even won a Chicagoland Football League Championship.

Ever since the club's revival back in 2019, they've been working hard to maintain that winning legacy.

"We're still working on living up to the legacy that was left to us by the original Nite Hawks. They were just a fabulous organization. We're really working on that and building that up," said CEO Gordon Head.

5 teams are vying for the Heartland's Brian Campbell Trophy! It Starts Saturday July 8th with a matchup between the 4th... Posted by Heartland Football Association on Tuesday, July 4, 2023

"Our goal every year is to add more talent to the team, to do a little bit better and ultimately, at some point, we'd like to win a national championship," Head added.

Nite Hawks running back William Westberry said the team may have some big shoes to fill, but they're confident.

"I think we're peaking at the right time. I think this is the best time for our team to really find out who we are, and I think that if we just play together and show up, I think that we'll win," Westberry said.