NJCAA cancels all spring sports amid coronavirus outbreak

11 community colleges across Iowa are affected by the cancellation.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) announced Monday it was canceling upcoming basketball championships as well as spring competition, effective immediately.

"In light of the progressive evolvement of the COVID-19 situation, the NJCAA has decided to end all competition for the remainder of the academic year," stated Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO.

"As an association, the NJCAA exhausted all possible avenues to potentially postpone competition for both upcoming basketball championships and spring sport competition. We believe following the recommendations of the CDC is in the best interest of our member colleges and our student-athletes."

The NJCAA cancellation includes all practices, regular season, postseason, and national championship play.

Additionally, no spring sport student-athlete who was enrolled at a member college in 2020 will be charged a year of participation, according to the NJCAA.

11 Iowa schools are a part of the NJCAA, including DMACC, Marshalltown Community College and Iowa Central in Fort Dodge.

On and off-campus recruiting for all sports were suspended until April 15, NJCAA said. Any further recruiting suspension possibility would be determined at that time, the organization said.

"The NJCAA will explore the opportunity to expand allowable Letters of Intent for spring sports for both the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years under the recommendation of the NJCAA Eligibility Committee,"