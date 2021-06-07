North Polk ready to rally for a return to state for the first time since 2014

The North Polk Comets won a 2A Baseball title in 2014. This year, they're hoping to end the seven year state tournament drought with a trip to the 3A tournament.

ALLEMAN, Iowa — “Rankings are rankings we don’t worry about that stuff but we’ll surprise you,” said senior, Jack Bunkers.

The Comets have the history to back it up.

“We’ve had six comeback wins they just never give up. Their resilience, they talk about grit just a wonderful group,” Head Coach, Wyatt Zoske said.

They’re motivated for one thing, the state tournament.

Bunkers said, “That’s definitely a goal of ours we’ll do whatever it takes to get there.”

Last time North Polk made it there was in 2014. The seniors on this team were just 10 or 11 years old.

“I remember I was sitting on the first base line somewhere. Cole Jackson pitched a pretty good game, it was a great time,” Bunkers said.

That was the feather in the cap for Long-time coach Dave Middleton, and where the dream for the 10 seniors on this team was born.

“Seeing those guys win it made me want to,” said Bunkers.

Coach Zoske knows that success still keeps a target on his teams back even to this day.

“What Dave Middleton created when he was here, you wear North Polk across your chest, I think years past the success we’ve had everybody knows who you are and Central Iowa knows North Polk. It’s just kind of a standard we’re trying to live up to,” he said.

So as the Comets hit the final week of the season, they’ll look to end that 7 year drought with a trip back to state.