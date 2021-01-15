North Polk senior wails out National Anthem on guitar before wrestling his opponents

Chase Bockenstedt plays the "Star-Spangled Banner" on the electric guitar before each home wrestling meet, as he chases state wrestling title

ALLEMAN, Iowa — The stage for the State Wrestling Tournament is what every high school wrestler in Iowa chases. That’s certainly the case for North Polk senior, Chance Bockenstedt who has one last chance at a state crown this year.

“Everything I’ve been doing has been leading up to my senior year been planning to make it to the finals and winning at state this year,” said Bockenstedt.

Chance’s career has certainly built up to this point.

“As a sophomore he was a qualifier, a place winner as a junior, and chasing that title as a senior,” said North Polk wrestling coach, Kirk Hesse.

So, every day he takes the mat, he’s working toward that goal.

“I’m giving it everything I got, every single night I’m in the gym doing something. I’m always doing extra conditioning, extra lifting, I’m always watching wrestling, trying to figure out how I can improve,” said Bockenstedt.

He even does a little extra before his home meets get started. You see, after Chance warms up, he tunes up.

“He came up and said hey guys I've been kind of pushing me they've been telling me I can do this, I'd like to play the national anthem. And I said great love to I'd love to have the perform live rather than recording, he plays the French horn and I just assumed he was playing the French horn and all of a sudden I heard the guitar warm up,” said Hesse.

Bockenstedt followed, “I wanted to do the national anthem on electric guitar because I thought that was the coolest way to do it.”

Chance plays french horn in the North Polk band, but also started playing guitar his freshman year.

“Some of my teammates have done the anthem before and I thought, wow that wasn’t very good I bet I could do better,” said Bockenstedt.

He went to work, just like with his wrestling, taking inspiration from the greatest guitarist in rock-n-roll history.

Fun story tonight at 9 and 10 on @weareiowa5news involving this guitar and the @northpolkcomets wrestling team! #Local5Sports pic.twitter.com/gWpgO9ahL2 — Jonathan Schaeffer (@J_SchaefferWOI) January 14, 2021

“Jimmy Hendrix Did it and I got on a fascination with anthems and I thought that’s not too hard I thought I bet I can do that and it’d be pretty awesome,” said Bockenstedt.

Now, before every home wrestling meet for North Polk, Chance plugs in his guitar and lets it wail out the national anthem.