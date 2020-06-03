Northern Iowa, Drake set for quarterfinals battle at Arch Madness

ST. LOUIS — It's an all-Iowa matchup Friday at Arch Madness, as the 8-seed Drake Bulldogs take on the 1-seed UNI Panthers at 12:05 p.m.
The Bulldogs topped Illinois State 75-65 Thursday night, and now have a tough test ahead of them.
"Obviously, our last game against them at home was a disappointing one for us for our seniors senior night," said Drake junior guard Noah Thomas. "So yeah, we're definitely coming in tomorrow with a Yeah, we're looking at we're looking to get this off the show."
The Panthers dominated the Bulldogs in a 70-45 win at the Knapp Center on Feb. 29.
"Yeah, you know, in-state rivals and stuff like that, you know, we lost to them in the regular season," Drake sophomore center Liam Robbins said. "Everyone's 0-0 in the conference tourney. So you know, we're ready to go."
UNI earned an opening round bye at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament after claiming the conference's regular season title.
The game can be seen on ESPN+/MVC TV Network.