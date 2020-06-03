x
Northern Iowa, Drake set for quarterfinals battle at Arch Madness

The Bulldogs topped Illinois State on Thursday, leading to a matchup with the top-seeded Panthers.

ST. LOUIS — It's an all-Iowa matchup Friday at Arch Madness, as the 8-seed Drake Bulldogs take on the 1-seed UNI Panthers at 12:05 p.m.

The Bulldogs topped Illinois State 75-65 Thursday night, and now have a tough test ahead of them.

"Obviously, our last game against them at home was a disappointing one for us for our seniors senior night," said Drake junior guard Noah Thomas. "So yeah, we're definitely coming in tomorrow with a Yeah, we're looking at we're looking to get this off the show."

The Panthers dominated the Bulldogs in a 70-45 win at the Knapp Center on Feb. 29.

"Yeah, you know, in-state rivals and stuff like that, you know, we lost to them in the regular season," Drake sophomore center Liam Robbins said. "Everyone's 0-0 in the conference tourney. So you know, we're ready to go."

UNI earned an opening round bye at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament after claiming the conference's regular season title.

