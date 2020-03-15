Norwalk, Ankeny grab boys basketball state titles

Bowen Born, Norwalk capture first boys basketball state championship

DES MOINES, Iowa — This year's boys state basketball tournament is one that won't soon be forgotten.

Despite concerns amid COVID-19, which left Friday's games with a much emptier arena, state champs were crowned.

Norwalk defeated Sergeant Bluff-Luton to win its first ever state boys basketball trophy. Bowen Born led the way all week for the Warriors and was named the 3A all-tournament team captian.

In 4A, it was a showdown between two CIML foes: No. 6 Ankeny and No. 4 Waukee.