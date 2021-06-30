Norwalk chasing back-to-back baseball titles as they make the move to 4A.

It's the culture that's changed the trajectory of Norwalk Baseball. They have a positive mindset thanks to an off-the-field task given by their coach.

NORWALK, Iowa — “I’ve heard there are a lot of schools nervous about us because we’re the underdog, just like we were last year,” said senior Casey Greenlee.

And look at how that turned out, with a 3A championship in the trophy case for Norwalk.

So, the underdog role is one these seniors know well.

“They were here last year and role players in a state championship but had moments where they shined as well and they’ve just taken this team upon them we always say the seniors this is their team, it’s not the coaches team but it’s theirs and they run with it,” said head coach, Chad Wiedmann.

That is a culture that hasn’t always been there for the Warriors. So, a few years back coach made a change. Not on the field, but off of it, assigning a book to be read by every player.

“Coaches were miserable, players were miserable and it just wasn’t fun for anyone and had to work on that culture and over the last three years it’s definitely helped out and the kids buy in to it,” said Wiedmann.

This year’s book?

Greenlee says, “The Positive Dog.”

A fitting title for a team that views themselves as the underdog.

The book itself is about how being positive can improve your life and those around you as well. With it, you may notice the dog bowl in the Norwalk dugout this summer.

“Every time we win we put a pride sticker on it,” he said.

They have plenty of stickers on it already, and plenty more to add, as they continue to adjust to life in 4A baseball.

HIGHLIGHTS: @Norwalk_Pride stays red hot on the baseball diamond holding on to top Southeast Polk today at Principal park. #Local5Sports @weareiowa5news pic.twitter.com/F0laN9LIyy — Jonathan Schaeffer (@J_SchaefferWOI) June 30, 2021

“We only have two losses on the season but we have seen Indianola they’re 4A, SEP, we have Waukee and Urbandale coming up which we should compete pretty well but once we play our best we’re definitely a good competitor,” said Greenlee.

If they can be at their best, they’ll certainly be in contention for another state title.