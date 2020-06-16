Opening Day of High School Baseball at Principal Park

DES MOINES, Iowa — Monday was the first day of high school sports in Iowa, and the first high school sporting event in the nation since Covid-19 shut down all high school activities in March. Baseball and softball teams across the state took the field to start their shortened season. Local 5 spent the day at Principal park where Tri-County took on Colfax-Mingo in the afternoon. The Tigerhawks took home their first win of 2020 with a 10-0 victory.