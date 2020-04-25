Ottumwa twins, Alli and Grace Bookin-Nosbisch, staying positive after seeing track season canceled

Alli and Grace Bookin-Nosbisch were hoping to defend a couple of State Track Titles in 2020, but won't get that chance before leaving for college

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Alli and Grace Bookin-Nosbisch were outstanding track athletes for Ottumwa their junior season. They had every intention of getting back for both, the Drake Relays and State Meet, but as everything has been canceled, the two have had to adjust.

“When the season was canceled, I was just shocked because deep down I kind of thought we were going to have it like this would all blow over," said Alli.

Unfortunately, It didn’t. Months of hard work put in for Alli and Grace didn’t get the pay off it deserved.

Grace said, “We trained throughout the entire winter together and almost every run we talked about how excited we were for this season and to see what could come of it.”

Alli already is in the Ottumwa High School History books, the first female to win an individual state title. That came in the 800m run.

Grace joined her as part of the 4 by 800 relay team that also won a state title. They were hoping to repeat.

“We were so close to that 4 by 8 record last year that we really wanted to break it and I think to come out with a couple of state titles again was the goal."

A couple of titles that will go defenseless in 2020, but now they are getting ready for their next adventure, college. There was no doubt they’d end up staying by each other’s side.

“ We always knew we were going to stay together like I don’t think the thought of going to different college crossed one of our minds.”

So, they’ll trade the red and white of Ottumwa, for the black and gold of the Iowa Hawkeyes.

“We both knew that Iowa was where we wanted to go because like she said. The atmosphere was so welcoming and it was just, it felt like home.”

While they wait to make the move, the twins are still running

“We’ve had to be pretty creative we’ve done a lot of road runs—a lot of core work.”

“It definitely keeps us busy on the long days we’ve been having and it makes us look forward to running so it just makes it a little more special.”

But these days can get long, so they find other things to do around the house as well.



“We’ve picked up a lot of new hobbies we’ve definitely been baking a lot and Alli has been painting so just fun stuff around the house to keep us busy.”

Ultimately, Alli and Grace are just trying to see the good side of this before life gets back to normal