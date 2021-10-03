Pella Dutch take care of Monticello and DC-G falls to Assumption in 3A Quarterfinals

DES MOINES, Iowa — Pella went up by double-digits at half against Monticello in Tuesday's final quarterfinal of the day. The Dutch watched that lead slip down to just three in the fourth quarter before one last push closed it out. Pella advances to the 3A semifinals with a 59-46 win. Grant Nelson had 18 points, and 5 rebounds. It was Pella's press in the first half that really set the tone the rest of the game. Next up for the Dutch, a date with SB-L. They're the team that knocked off Pella a year ago.