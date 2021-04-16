Pella's Kody Huisman working to fine-tune his shotput

Kody Huisman is one of the top discus throwers and wants to be at the top of shot as well. He has added a spin to his throw looking to add distance.

PELLA, Iowa — Every year at the relays we see the state’s top runners and the throwers. The Pella Dutch have senior Kody Huisman who is trying to leave his mark on the Pella Dutch Program.

“It’s just hitting right now, about a month left of school and I gotta move into college about two so it’s coming in quick,” said Huisman.

Before he knows it, Kody Huisman will be stepping into the throwing circle for the last time as well.

That’s why he’s putting everything he can into discuss and even shotput, where he’s made a change to his throwing.

“Last week I changed up to spinning and I’ve been learning how to use that to my advantage and it’s been helping a lot. I’ve been throwing pretty far so hopefully I can figure it out by next Thursday at Drake,” he said.

Huisman has the 8th best shot in the state, good enough to put him in the Drake Relays.

“It’s great to be back I went all four years accept last year that got taken away because of Covid and I can’t wait to be back at Drake it’s a great experience and there’s a lot of great people there, so it’s pretty fun,” said Huisman.

Now it’s just perfecting the spin technique. The transition has come fairly easy for the Pella thrower.

He said, “It’s pretty tough but I’ve been more natural of a spinner since dicuss was my main thing for my first two years and I’m picking it up pretty quick and just little things are coming along and once I figure those little things out I’m going to be up there.”

Huisman is just around 3 feet off the state leader in shot, and 2 feet behind the 3A leader. That was before changing to the spin.

“If I can figure that out we’re going to be coming in pretty tight,” he said.