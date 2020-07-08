Pioneer Football League cancels 2020 fall conference games

Drake University's 2020 football season has been put on hold.
The Pioneer Football League announced Friday that this year's fall conference schedule has been canceled due to COVID-19.
"We recognize that our student-athletes will be disappointed, but our highest priority is the health and safety of all those involved in our athletic programs," President of Butler University and PFL Chair James M. Danko said in a statement. "Ultimately, the risks of proceeding are simply too high especially to ensure the safety of our students.”
In a tweet, Drake athletic director Brian Hardin said he supports the league's decision.
Other teams in the PFL include: Butler, Davidson, Dayton, Marist, Morehead State, Jacksonville, San Diego, Stetson and Valparaiso.
"The PFL membership is spread from coast-to-coast and throughout the Midwest which poses challenges related to team travel, as well as difficulties meeting applicable state, local and institutional health requirements and COVID-19 mitigation strategies," the league said.