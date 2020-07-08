Pioneer Football League cancels 2020 fall conference games

In a tweet, Drake University athletic director Brian Hardin said he supports the league's decision.

Drake University's 2020 football season has been put on hold.

The Pioneer Football League announced Friday that this year's fall conference schedule has been canceled due to COVID-19.

"We recognize that our student-athletes will be disappointed, but our highest priority is the health and safety of all those involved in our athletic programs," President of Butler University and PFL Chair James M. Danko said in a statement. "Ultimately, the risks of proceeding are simply too high especially to ensure the safety of our students.”

Given the unique complexities the PFL has with membership from coast-to-coast, I understand & support this decision. However, it doesn't lessen the pain I feel for all in our @DrakeBulldogsFB program, especially our 5th-year seniors. My heart goes out to them and their families. https://t.co/AXK7h1LGiZ — Brian Hardin (@DrakeADHardin) August 7, 2020

Other teams in the PFL include: Butler, Davidson, Dayton, Marist, Morehead State, Jacksonville, San Diego, Stetson and Valparaiso.