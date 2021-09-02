'Hockey on the Pond' tournament raises money, awareness for mental illness

Seven teams competed in the first Hockey on the Pond tournament to raise money for the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

WAUKEE, Iowa — It does not matter that central Iowa is feeling some of its lowest temperatures of the year.

"I feel like I'm playing in the winter classic right now," co-founder of Strong Mind Apparel Co. Connor Cox told Local 5. "Sub-zero weather but that's not stopping us."

It's amazing what some frigid temperatures, a frozen pond and a good cause can accomplish.

"I'm just super happy that they're out here supporting us," Cox added.

He is referring to a group of guys in Waukee who grabbed their skates and sticks this past weekend to play hockey with a purpose beyond winning.

"Mental health is just as important as all other forms of hygiene we practice daily so this gets everybody an opportunity to get out here, play hockey, promote mental health and break the stigma," Cox's Co-Founder Andrew Brown said.

The two helped organize the first ever Hockey on the Pond tournament which was as much about raising money and awareness as it was scoring goals.

"Everybody here knows the event is about mental health and many people have a personal connection to mental health whether they've struggled personally or had family who struggled," Brown said.

"I've had friends and family that have lost their lives to suicide so that's really close to me and personal," Cox added.

So they used a sport they love, one, ironically, usually associated with aggression, to break the ice and break a stigma.

Yes, there was a trophy, but on Saturday, the teams played for something more.

"The more that you talk about mental health, the less taboo it becomes and that is quite literally the definition of de-stigmatizing mental health," Brown said.