Preseason Blitz: Dowling Catholic's chase for eight is on

The Dowling Catholic Maroons have won seven-straight state titles and are looking to make it eight in 2020

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The Dowling Catholic Maroons have gone from history chasers, to history makers.

“What we’ve done last year and the previous years, it’s part of our history but it doesn’t impact this year’s team.”

7-straight 4A championships, and the chase for eight is on.

“It’s definitely always in the back of our mind. We try to not let it fog any of our day by day week, by week goals, but it’s always there keep up the legacy.”

Because none of these players want to be the class that has the streak end on their watch.

“It always motivates you to not be that class or not be the one that failed everyone before you so just kind of drives you to keep going.”

But every game the Maroons know they’ll get their opponent’s best.

“I think it helps us a lot everyone wants to take it to us, I think it’s just kind of a nice target on our back we’re playing as hard as them.”

This year, it’s next man up, with just seven total starters back on both sides of the ball for Tom Wilson. That’s why this fall camp is so crucial to finding the next quarterback.

“Really we’ve been working four different quarterbacks and really all four have been great. Jake Steingraber is a senior that’s been in the program probably just has a leg up from an experience standpoint.”

Then there’s filling the void left by Gavin Williams, who’s now with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

“The guy that has played is Zach Schwager, he was our starting fullback a year ago we’ll probably see him more in a tailback role carrying the ball a little bit more.”

New faces, same scheme.

“It should look pretty much the same, power run, mix in the pass.”

And possibly the same outcome we’ve seen the last seven years.