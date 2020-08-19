Preseason Blitz: Pella Christian searches for next QB

The Eagles are trying to replace Dan Jungling.

PELLA, Iowa — The Pella Christian Eagles are ready to fly.

"The kids are ready to be back on campus playing football," head coach Rich Kacmarynsk said.

"[It] feels really good to be back I've been waiting for it for a while," said PC senior Luke Mulder.

Pella Christian got out to a slow start last year losing their first four games, but went on to rattle off five-straight victories to get into the playoffs.

"We got into our district schedule last year and were able to run the table and win the district," Kacmarynsk said. "I think we could feed off of that momentum. I think our kids understood what we did last year."

Picking up where they left off wont be exactly easy. Right now, the Eagles have a four-man quarterback competition to replace Dan Jungling.

"It's difficult to replace a performer of that level with one guy," Kacmarynsk said.

"It was nice to have a strong leader," said Mulder. "It's hard to have a leader when our quarterback is going to be junior or a sophomore, they're just not filled into their role yet and Dan had played QB his whole life. He knew his job and knew how to lead."

Mulder, a senior tight end and leader, is working to find that same rhythm with his new counterpart under center.

"You just gotta get used to it i guess. You gotta know every quarterbacks strengths, how they throw. Just gotta get used to it. That's what practice is for."

"We have some good candidates at the QB spot," Kacmarynsk said "We're blessed here at Pella Christian to have some good athletes and great kids and so I'm pretty confident that we'll find somebody."

Until then the Eagles are just focused of having the game back, and will let the chips fall where they may.