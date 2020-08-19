Preseason Blitz: Pella Dutch back for more

PELLA, Iowa — The Pella Dutch are ready to get the wheels spinning again.
The Dutch fell one game shy of reaching the dome a season ago and they're using that as a building block for this year.
"It stung a little bit but it really just gave me a drive throughout the whole winter to work harder, get bigger and stronger," senior Kody Huisman said. "I'm probably in a way better spot than I would've if we would've kept on rolling through."
Huisman, a North Dakota State commit, highlights one of the many returners to the defense.
Offensivly, the Dutch should excite as well. Quarterback Ryan Mace and running back Nolan Clayberg, a dynamic one-two punch that produced nearly 2,500 yards combined last year, both hope to pick up where they left off.