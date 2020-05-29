Raccoon Valley Little League getting ready for summer ball to throw out first pitch

Little League baseball at RVLL will look a little different this summer, but they're just excited to get a season in.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Mid-March and April, Little Leagues wondered if there would be any season at all. The Governor’s proclamation on Tuesday opened youth sports up along with many others. That means a semblance of a season can happen. For Raccoon Valley Little League in Des Moines. It will look entirely different, but at least they can play ball.

“We typically have anywhere from 400 to 500 kids registered in our spring season and then we have 300-350 kids registered for our summer season.”

The spring season didn’t happen for Raccoon Valley Little League, but if the lawn mowers are any sign, summer baseball is good to go.

“Nobody is trying to win any pennants or tournaments so it’s very relaxed.”

For Denise Ferreira, Raccoon Valley won’t open the gates day one of restrictions being lifted.

“We’re not going to start on June first, we need to do our due diligence, we need to make sure we’re able to put proper protocols in place.”

Some of those have been laid out by Little League International, other guidelines will be done by the Raccoon Valley Board

“We’ll be doing things like closing bleachers to parents and using those bleachers along the fence line and the dugout for places for kids at bat to wait their turn instead of having everyone crowded into a dugout.”

That’s just a couple of rules that will be put into effect.

They also will allow players from outside the Little League’s normal boundary to play here this summer if they’d like.

“We won’t be bound by any little league rules for out of boundary players since it is not truly a little league season so any kids that want to play will have their choice on any programs that decide to do a summer program they’ll have that choice to play with them.”

So for now,

“We’re still out here maintaining our fields. We’re still keeping track of everyone and everything that needs to be done to keep our little leagues in shape.”

All with the plan of taking the field sometime in the coming months.

“Making sure we’re able to put everything in place first and everyone feels safe and comfortable coming here.”