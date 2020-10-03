x
Ravens' Marshal Yanda to retire after 13 years, 8 Pro Bowls

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 07: Guard Marshal Yanda #73 of the Baltimore Ravens is introduced before the start of an NFL pre-season game against the San Francisco 49ers at M&T Bank Stadium on August 7, 2014 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens guard Marshal Yanda is retiring after 13 seasons in which he was named to the Pro Bowl eight times and helped Baltimore win the 2012 Super Bowl. 

The Ravens made the announcement Tuesday morning on Twitter. 

Yanda will formally step down during a news conference Wednesday. The 35-year-old Yanda played in 191 games, including playoffs, and has been an anchor on the Ravens offensive line since being picked out of Iowa in the third round of the 2007 NFL draft. 

He was a first-team AP All-Pro twice and named to the second team four times, including last season.

