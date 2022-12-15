Roland-Story wrestler at center of assault case won’t compete the rest of the year, school district announces

A Roland-Story High School wrestler at the center of an assault case won't compete for the remainder of the school year, according to a statement from the district.

STORY CITY, Iowa — A Roland-Story High School student athlete at the center of an assault case will not compete for the remainder of the school year.

This is just the latest development in the fallout resulting from the accused Roland-Story athlete being allowed to compete in a wrestling meet last weekend, Dec. 10-11.

He was originally charged with assault as an adult, but later took a plea deal the moves the case to juvenile court.

Knoxville High School pulled out of an upcoming tournament out of concern that the Roland-Story student would be competing in the tournament, according to Roland-Story School District. The Knoxville school district has not confirmed the cause of their withdrawal with Local 5.

In a separate statement, the district also addressed a rumor regarding Roland-Story High School cheerleaders. Allegedly, the cheer squad was told that, if they did not cheer for a wrestler they didn't support, they would be kicked off the team.

The district denied that claim and told Local 5 there has been a follow-up conversation with the squad that clarified they do not have to cheer if they are uncomfortable.