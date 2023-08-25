Catch the Savannah Bananas in Des Moines | Info, tickets, meet and greet times

Whether you're new to the Savannah Bananas or you're a big fan looking to score some last minute tickets, here's what you need to know.

DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the wackiest ways to enjoy baseball will take over Principal Park for the next few days. Whether you're new to the Savannah Bananas and their unique sports performance or you're a big fan looking to score some last-minute tickets, here's what you need to know.

Who are the Savannah Bananas? When will they play in Des Moines?

The "World Famous Baseball Circus" are a yellow-uniformed baseball team that fill the innings with fun.

Based out of Savannah, Georgia, the team plays a unique game called "Banana Ball", which they'll bring to Des Moines for two games against their frequent rivals, the Party Animals.

When: 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25 and Saturday, Aug. 26

"We are excited to be hosting the national phenomena, Savannah Bananas here at Principal Park for a game of Banana Ball in 2023. This will be a new experience for myself, our fans, and our great city, as we have been playing minor league baseball in Des Moines since 1948," Iowa Cubs President and General Manager Sam Bernabe said in a press release back in October.

What is "Banana Ball"?

Banana Ball is a wacky version of baseball that aims get audiences laughing, dancing and joining in from the sidelines.

Players show off with choreographed dances, wear kilts, pitch from atop stilts, commemorate their points with elaborate performances and honor the "Banana Baby" at each game.

Banana Ball also boasts some unique rules, including a two-hour time limit, no bunting, batters can steal first base, ties are broken by one-on-one showdowns and many more.

Are Savannah Banana tickets still available? Where can I buy them second-hand?

According to the Savannah Bananas' website, tickets for the 2023 Banana Ball World Tour are completely sold out.

But that doesn't mean diehard fans of the "World Famous Baseball Circus" are out of luck. The team has a ticket waitlist that will alert buyers if tickets are made available, though it doesn't guarantee anything will open up.

If you're on the prowl for secondhand tickets, there are plenty floating around for both Des Moines matches on resale sites like

Where is the Des Moines meet and greet?

The Savannah Bananas and Party Animals will be serving at a Des Moines Dunkin' Donuts. Fans can grab a photo with the players and the mascot, Split, on Saturday morning.

When : 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26

: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 Where: Dunkin' Donuts at 3809 Merle Hay Road

What other cities are the Savannah Bananas playing in?

Most of the 2023 Banana Ball World Tour stops have already passed us by, but there's a few more chances to see the Savannah Bananas live this year. Here are the dates and locations: