Seneca Wallace looks back on his 2003 NFL Draft experience

Seneca Wallace was in a quarterback-loaded NFL Draft class in 2003. He went in the 4th round to the Seattle Seahawks.

“Just like, look, if I can get drafted and you know a young kid coming from Sacramento California and spent two years at Iowa State and I could just get drafted and get my foot in the door. I’m happy with that.”

Seneca Wallace was not your typical pocket passer and the 2003 draft class was deep with QB talent.

“We had Carson Palmer, Byron Leftwich, Rex Grossman, Kyle Boller, Dave Ragone, Chris Sims. We had a lot of guys that were highly talented quarterbacks that were projected in the first four rounds.”

Seneca was right in that mix, having talks with Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay among other teams.

“I just remember that process of being at home and being anxious. You go through Day one, day two which it was drawn out during that time and not knowing when you were going to get picked but I knew I would probably fall somewhere around third or fourth round.”

Chris Sims would go to the Buccaneers in the third. Seneca followed in the fourth going to Seattle. He was the seventh quarterback off the board.

“It was a blessing. I just remember sitting there and getting a phone call from a 425 area code. It was Mike Holmgren calling me saying, "hey man are you ready to be a Seahawk? I’m drafting you as a quarterback. That’s all you’re going to play said we’re going to nip that in the bud now." it was just an awesome feeling.”

From that day on, things would never be the same.

“You know life changed for the better. I was able to help out some family members and do some things that provided a resource for other people to kind of to protect my NFL career.”

He admits, his NFL career is what has helped put him where he is today. His advice for those young men about to hear their name called is simple.