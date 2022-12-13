Simpson College introduces new head football coach, Reed Hoskins

Iowa native Reed Hoskins is returning home to take over as Simpson's head football coach.

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Reed Hoskins was officially introduced as the new head football coach for Simpson College Tuesday afternoon.

Hoskins spent the last seven seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Illinois Wesleyan. During that time, he helped coach the team to a 41-22 record and produced 20 All-CCIW selections.

Hoskins said he's excited to return to his home state of Iowa to continue his coaching career.

"I'm a native Iowan, born and raised ... " Hoskins said. "I chose to go find the Division III path, what fit me. The intimate setting of the college, the opportunity to have a big impact on a college football program, get to know those around me. It was the right fit for me, an Iowa conference product. I'm very proud of that."

The Storm finished the 2022 season with a 1-9 overall record. You can watch Hoskins' full introductory press conference here.

