Skateboarder Sky Brown focuses on the fun as she returns to Dew Tour

At 14-years-old, Sky Brown is an Olympic bronze medalist and won silver at Dew Tour in 2021.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Very rarely do you catch Sky Brown without a smile on her face.

"I just try to have fun," Brown said. "Make a fun memory."

The pure joy she has while skateboarding makes her a standout - in addition to her skills, of course.

Focusing on the fun has translated into success for Brown. At just 14, she's an Olympic bronze medalist and earned a silver at the Dew Tour last year.

Instead of viewing competitions as high-pressure environments with high stakes, Brown sees them as a time to skate with her friends, who also happen to be among some of the best in the sport.

"It's just really sick," Brown said. "Like, I love competitions because girls from all over the world, like the best girls and we get to skate with each other and push each other. It's just really fun."

In addition to enjoying the camaraderie at competitions, Brown loves being able to put on a show for her young fans.