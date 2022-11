In a rematch from the regular season, Southeast Polk faced Valley in the Class 5A state championship game.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — In the final game of the night on Friday, Southeast Polk faced Valley in the Class 5A state championship game at the UNI-Dome.

Southeast Polk was in control from start to finish and handily defeated Valley 49-14. Senior running back Abu Sama ran for 372 yards and six touchdowns in the game which broke previous state championship game records.