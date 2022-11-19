Grandparents support grandsons on competing football teams

What do you do when two of your grandsons are playing on opposing teams in the State championship? Peg and Phil Hird came up with a solution.

Example video title will go here for this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — During Friday Night's 5A state championship game between Southeast Polk and Valley, Peg and Phil Hird, affectionately known as Nan and Pops to their nine grandchildren found themselves rooting for both teams.

That's because their grandson Spencer Olesen plays for Southeast Polk and their other grandson Sam Swanson plays for Valley.

"At one time, I said to him, you watch, when they get to high school, they will be at opposite schools and they're gonna end up playing each other," Peg said.

During the game, while Phil was wearing Southeast Polk gear and sitting in their fan section, Peg was doing the same for Valley. At half-time, they switched it up so that they could spend equal time supporting both of their grandsons.

"When both teams came out on the field at first and when it was over, my eyes were leaking," Phil said. "They almost are right now just thinking about it. Yeah, it was great."