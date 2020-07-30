State Baseball: 4A Quarterfinals see Ankeny, Johnston and Urbandale move on to semifinals

DES MOINES, Iowa — 4A quarterfinals lived up to the hype at Principal Park on Wednesday. It started with a pitchers' duel between Waukee and Urbandale. The J-Hawks won it 2-0. They'll face rival Johnston in Friday's semifinal after the Dragons held off Cedar Falls in an 11-7 victory. Then in the nightcap, Ankeny saw their ace, Brody Brecht roll on the bump with 16 K's. Pleasant Valley tied it up at 4 only to see the Hawks put up a late run to advance with a 5-4 win.