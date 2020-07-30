State Softball Semifinals: Fort Dodge, Winterset, Carlisle, Albia, Ogden and Collins-Maxwell all punch tickets to championship games

FORT DODGE, Iowa — In Class 5A, the Fort Dodge Dodgers punched their ticket to the 5A Championship for the first time in school history after topping Centennial. In 4A, Winterset stunned DC-G and will face defending champs Carlisle. 2A saw Ogden advance to Friday's Championship game where they'll play North Linn. In Class 3A, Albia is set to battle Williamsburg. 1A's will see a rematch of last year's title game. Collins-Maxwell will face Clarksville as the Spartans chase their third straight 1A crown.