State softball and baseball tournaments kick off

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The high school state softball and baseball tournaments kicked off today, with several teams from across the metro in pursuit of a state title. For scores, read below or visit ia.varsitybound.com.
Class 5A
- Fort Dodge vs. Waukee
- Fort Dodge, 12-0
- Muscatine vs. Pleasant Valley
- Muscatine, 4-0
- Waukee Northwest vs. Linn-Mar
- Waukee Northwest, 4-0
- Valley vs. Southeast Polk
- Valley, 7-5
Class 4A
- Winterset v Burlington
- Winterset, 10-2
- Norwalk vs. Carlisle
- Carlisle, 8-4
- ADM vs. North Scott
- North Scott, 2-1
- Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Indianola
- Dallas Center Grimes, 9-3
Class 3A
- Mount Vernon vs. Wahlert Catholic
- Mount Vernon, 3-1
- Saydel vs. Davis County
- In Progress
Class 3A
- Assumption vs. Pella
- Assumption, 11-1
- West Delaware vs. Independence
- Independence, 8-7
- Lewis Central vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 5-4
Class 1A
- Remsen St. Mary's vs South Winneshiek
- Remsen St. Mary's, 6-0
- North Linn vs. Kingsley-Pierson
- Kingsley-Pierson, 7-4