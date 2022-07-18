x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local Sports

State softball and baseball tournaments kick off

To see all scores from today, visit ia.varsitybound.com.

More Videos

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The high school state softball and baseball tournaments kicked off today, with several teams from across the metro in pursuit of a state title. For scores, read below or visit ia.varsitybound.com

Softball

Class 5A

  • Fort Dodge vs. Waukee
    • Fort Dodge, 12-0
  • Muscatine vs. Pleasant Valley
    • Muscatine, 4-0
  • Waukee Northwest vs. Linn-Mar
    • Waukee Northwest, 4-0
  • Valley vs. Southeast Polk
    • Valley, 7-5

Class 4A

  • Winterset v Burlington
    • Winterset, 10-2
  • Norwalk vs. Carlisle
    • Carlisle, 8-4
  • ADM vs. North Scott
    • North Scott, 2-1
  • Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Indianola
    • Dallas Center Grimes, 9-3

Class 3A

  • Mount Vernon vs. Wahlert Catholic
    • Mount Vernon, 3-1
  • Saydel vs. Davis County
    • In Progress

Baseball

Class 3A

  • Assumption vs. Pella
    • Assumption, 11-1
  • West Delaware vs. Independence
    • Independence, 8-7
  • Lewis Central vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
    • Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 5-4

Class 1A

  • Remsen St. Mary's vs South Winneshiek
    • Remsen St. Mary's, 6-0
  • North Linn vs. Kingsley-Pierson
    • Kingsley-Pierson, 7-4

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement