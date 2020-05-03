Sturtz providing the spark for Drake off the bench

DES MOINES, Iowa — Garrett Sturtz may be a walk-on for the Drake Bulldogs, but his role has grown greatly in his sophomore season. The Newton High School grad is now averaging 20 minutes a game with Darian DeVries' squad. While he doesn't put up a ton of points, it's the little things that have helped him carve out a key role for the Bulldogs. Sturtz was also just named to the MVC All-Bench team.