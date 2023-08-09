The United States national team won the gold in Thailand at an international tournament.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sepak takraw is a popular sport in southeast Asia, and the United States national team has once again taken home the international title at the 36th Annual King's Cup World Championships in Korat, Thailand.

Team USA played against 27 other countries, including France, Switzerland, Pakistan, Nepal and more.

The sport involves volleying a rattan or synthetic plastic ball over a net using just your feet.

One of the players on Team USA is Christ Moo from Des Moines.

Moo isn't a stranger to winning. Last year, Team USA also took gold in South Korea.

After winning in 2022, the nonprofit Sepak Takraw of USA, Inc. (STUSA) wanted to put together a women's team as well. So, this year, Team USA had the first women's team to represent America in nearly 30 years.

"Our women's squad inspired the international community battling highly-experienced opponents with bravery and sportsmanship, despite never having competed in organized sepak takraw competition," said Head Coach Jeremy Mirken. "Our men, for the second international tournament in a row, went undefeated. With these King's Cup wins, we prove to ISTAF that we're worthy of facing the premier sepak takraw nations of Southeast Asia in the coming year."

"As our men's team continues their high level of play, I am proud to have witnessed the committed efforts put forth by our women's team," said Tzianeng Vang, Chair of Sepak Takraw of USA, Inc. "It is a priority for STUSA to make sure we continue to develop and improve ourselves towards higher levels of performance,"