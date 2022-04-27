Thank you 40: Grand View's Lou Yacinich coaches final home game

Wednesday marked the end of an era for the Grand View baseball program, as legendary head coach Lou Yacinich coached his final home game.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Lou Yacinich has spent the last 48 years dedicated to coaching up good ball players. But more importantly, he's been dedicated to coaching them into better men.

"I hope that I helped raise these young people the way their parents would want them to be and then how baseball has expected of them as well," said Yacinich.

Over the course of his career, he's totaled over 1,200 victories -- making him the third winningest active coach in the NAIA.

Athletic director Troy Plummer believes that success is a result of his ability instill confidence in his players and getting them to buy in.

"When 40 says you'll be great at something, you internally believe that you're gonna be great at something," said Plummer. "That's how he's got such effort out of his kids throughout the years."

The trust and respect players have for Yacinich isn't lost on him.

So as a way of saying thank you, he coached third base, something he hasn't done in a while.

"It was something I wanted to do to honor the young men that come and play for me," said Yacinich. "It was neat. It was fun."

At the end of the day, Lou Yacinich just wants to leave the game better than he found it.