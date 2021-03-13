The Waukee Warriors claim first boy's state basketball title after comeback win against Johnston Dragons in 4A Championship

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Johnston Dragons jumped out to a fast start in the 4A Championship game leading the Waukee Warriors 16-5 at one point. Omaha Beliew and Malik Allen provided the spark Waukee needed to keep themselves in the game, but Johnston still led by 7 at halftime. In the third quarter, Waukee came to life, taking the eventual lead and never looking back. Tucker DeVries led all scorers with 18-points. Beliew finished with 16 and the Warriors claim their first ever Boy's State Basketball Title 61-50 over Johnston.