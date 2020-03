Hawks defeat Albia 49-43 in 2A substate final

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Woodward-Granger punched a very special ticket on Saturday night.

The Hawks defeated Albia 49-43 in the substate final to secure their spot in the state tournament for the first time in nearly 35 years.

WW-G's last appearance at the big dance was back in 1986.