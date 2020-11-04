Thomas Gilman keeping his sights set on Tokyo for 2021 Olympics

Thomas Gilman is chasing an Olympic dream, but that has been put on hold an extra year. He's making the most of the time to prepare

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Thomas Gilman has his sights set on one thing—Olympic gold in Tokyo—well now that’s a little further off in the distance for the former Iowa Hawkeye.

But the postponement of the 2020 summer Olympics isn’t getting to Gilman who is as ready as ever to represent USA on the mat.

International wrestling you’re not competing as much but every time you’re competing you’re wrestling the best guys in the world.

To help him take down the best grapplers, Thomas Gilman took a couple of weeks training in Russia in in October of 2019.

“Decided to just take a trip of my own and get some training in. I spent most of my time training and hit up one extra tournament—ended it with that tournament I planned on going to and it was a wild crazy trip but it was good. It was much needed and it expanded my wrestling and my mind a lot.”

It’s paying off. Just before all competition was shut down, he made it to the final of the Pan-American Olympic qualifier.

“It was awesome, in the moment you’re just kind of taking care of business and not really thinking about the anxiety of not only competing but also having the weight of the nation on you because if you don’t make it to the finals you don’t qualify the country for that position.”

They were supposed to have USA team trials earlier this month, that was pushed back a full year.

“The only timetable they’ve given us is trials. So trials are going to be April next year.

But that’s not getting Gilman down, just delaying what he feels is the inevitable.

“I’m not getting too bent out of shape about it because I was ready to go, I was going to be the guy, I was going to be the Olympic champion this year but you fast forward a year from now—that’s even more solidified for me in my mind.”

He’s still training.

“It’s a lifestyle for me, I’m still getting my works out in I’m still ready to go now you know it doesn’t matter.”

But he can’t get on a mat, so he’s working out wherever he can find space.”

“I got a little corner here I was just doing some dips around the kitchen counter, pushups, I have a big back yard and I have a kettle bell and I have a trx band so I put the TRX band on the tree doing a workout there. Doing some stance in motion.”

All of it with an eye on USA Olympic Trials a year from now.

“It’s the only event on the calendar as of now and as we get more information we’ll put more events on there start getting ready for those.

It’s part of his plan to represent the red white and blue in Tokyo, now in 2021.

“It will be really rewarding just everything we’ve been going through as a nation, it’ll make it even sweeter. I always love representing the greatest country in the world. Every time I put on that singlet it says USA and my name on the back there’s a lot of pride I put into that I feel a lot of honor doing that.”

Gilman says in his free time, he’s reading and experimenting with cooking.