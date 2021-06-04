Thongchai Jaidee leads Principal Charity Classic after 18 holes

Dicky Pride and Doug Barron are tied for second after Friday's first round.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thongchai Jaidee closed with a birdie on the par-3 ninth for a 7-under 65 and a one-stroke lead Friday in the PGA Tour Champions’ Principal Charity Classic.

Thongchai, the 51-year-old from Thailand making his fifth senior start, eagled the par-5 15th and had seven birdies and two bogeys at Wakonda Club.

