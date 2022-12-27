Music City Bowl 2022: Breaking down the bowl selection process

The countdown is on as the Iowa Hawkeyes get set to take on the Kentucky Wildcats in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville.

A total of 82 teams were selected to play in a bowl game this season. Have you ever wondered what goes into the selection process?

Iowa and Kentucky were selected to play in this year's TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

Scott Ramsey, president and CEO of the Music City Bowl, told Local 5 the game is in the middle of a six-year agreement with the Big Ten where they'll pick at least five different teams from the conference to play in the bowl game throughout the six-year term.

Ramsey said there's several factors they use to determine which teams to feature each year.

"Each year's a little bit different based on who's available to you, the wins and losses, who selects who in front of you, who's ranked in the top 25, who replaces who in the Rose Bowl so a lot of things that can change," Ramsey said. "Even though you may go into it with a pretty good idea of where you're gonna go. On the SEC side, it's a little different. We've got a pool of five cities, and we all work with the conference and work with the schools to try to kind of make the best matchup and the best year."

With this being a rematch from last year's Citrus Bowl, Ramsey said that's certainly something they considered.

Still, Ramsey and his colleagues felt that playing in Nashville would provide a different feel and environment that everyone could enjoy.