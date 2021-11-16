Tuesday breakdown: Hawkeyes ready for Illinois coming to town and Cyclones not losing their fight

IOWA, USA — The Iowa Hawkeyes still have a fighting chance to make the Big Ten Championship. They need a Wisconsin loss, and to win out. It starts Saturday with Illinois coming to town. Colin Cahill breaks down the Hawkeyes and what they expect from the Illini.

As for the Cyclones, perceived goals may not be achievable at this point, but the seniors are not about to let the last two games fall by the way side just because of a few losses. Jon Schaeffer has more on the fight left in ISU football as they go to Oklahoma Saturday.