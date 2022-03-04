Northern Iowa moves on in Arch Madness after beating Illinois State 78-65

Noah Carter added 16 points for the Panthers (19-10), while Trae Berhow chipped in 15. Carter also had five assists.

ST. LOUIS — AJ Green had 17 points as Northern Iowa beat Illinois State 78-65 in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament quarterfinals on Friday.

Noah Carter added 16 points for the Panthers (19-10), while Trae Berhow chipped in 15. Carter also had five assists.

Antonio Reeves had 20 points and three blocks for the Redbirds (13-20). Liam McChesney added 13 points.

NEXT GAME: UI vs. Loyola/Bradley (Saturday at 2:30 p.m.)

Box Score

ILLINOIS ST. (13-20)

Lewis 3-9 1-2 8, Ndiaye 1-2 0-0 2, Fleming 3-7 0-0 8, Reeves 6-13 7-7 20, Strong 3-11 0-0 8, McChesney 4-6 2-2 13, Freeman 2-4 0-0 6, Andrews 0-0 0-0 0, Sissoko 0-0 0-0 0, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Schmitt 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Stadelman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 10-11 65.

N. IOWA (19-10)

Carter 5-13 5-6 16, Berhow 6-11 0-0 15, Green 4-8 6-6 17, Heise 3-6 2-2 9, Pickford 3-6 0-0 6, Born 3-8 1-2 7, Anderson 1-1 0-0 2, Phyfe 3-5 0-0 6, Kimmons 0-1 0-0 0, Betz 0-0 0-0 0, Daniel 0-0 0-0 0, Krogmann 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 14-16 78.

Halftime: N. Iowa 40-30. 3-Point Goals: Illinois St. 11-31 (McChesney 3-5, Freeman 2-3, Fleming 2-6, Strong 2-9, Lewis 1-4, Reeves 1-4), N. Iowa 8-24 (Berhow 3-5, Green 3-6, Heise 1-2, Carter 1-6, Pickford 0-2, Born 0-3). Fouled Out: Fleming. Rebounds: Illinois St. 31 (Strong 6), N. Iowa 29 (Green 6). Assists: Illinois St. 11 (Reeves 4), N. Iowa 16 (Green 7). Total Fouls: Illinois St. 17, N. Iowa 9.

