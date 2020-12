Additional details were not immediately provided by the school.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Saturday's men's basketball game between Northern Iowa and UW-Green Bay has been canceled "due to COVID-19 protocols", the Panthers announced.

The matchup was scheduled for 11 a.m. in Cedar Falls, but the women's game with South Dakota State will tip off at 3 p.m. in the McLeod Center.

The game was scheduled to air on Local 5.

The 1994 coming-of-age film "My Girl 2" will air in its place.