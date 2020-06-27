Former Iowa State Cyclones Brent Curvey and DeAndre Jackson are bringing Texas-style barbecue to West Des Moines

Break out your stretchy pants because Brent Curvey and DeAndre Jackson are bringing Texas-style Barbecue to the metro with UNRVLD Barbecue Bar

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Brent Big Play Curvey has made Central Iowa home, all while bringing his favorites from his home state of Texas to the Midwest. He is at it again—and this time you’ll want to bring your stretchy pants.

The last couple of year, the kolaches Brent Curvey and his wife serve up at Coaches Kolaches have been turning heads.

“It’s kind of heartwarming when you see people share and tell their friends it just kind of shows that whole Iowa testament of community based.”

The success has led Curvey to open another kolache shop. This one will be coming to the Drake Neighborhood, with the goal of expanding to more college towns across the state.

“The idea is to start here and then eventually end up in Ames but we got to start somewhere.”

But he has something else in the works as well, bringing more of his home state to Iowa.

“Texas, Texas, Texas. The only way we know man. We’re already doing Kolaches with a Texas theme because it’s something I grew up on down there it’s only right that we bring barbecue up here the way we know.

The new spot Curvey is opening, is URVLD Barbecue Bar, and he’s teaming up with another former Cyclone to make it happen.

“DeAndre is from Dallas and I’m from Houston. He’s had a lot of success in the Dallas area. And we’ve always kind of wanted to work together.”

“I always wanted to come back to Iowa and open up and with Curve being here raising a family it was just second nature." says DeAndre Jackson.

You may recognize former Iowa State Defensive back, Deandre Jackson.

Curvey and Jackson played together at ISU and have built that friendship ever since.

"It’s just real you know you know we’re still playing we’re still on the field and I think we’ve brought energy to our friendship on and off the field and we continue to push each other just in all areas of life.”

Together they plan to make Texas Barbecue a staple with their new shop in West Des Moines.

“That’s what we’re big on is that flavor and you know back in Texas barbecue. Brisket is king and that’s what we want to bring up here and share with every body and show them the Texas barbecue way.”

“It’s DeAndre’s wheelhouse so I’m excited too to get around the process and learn it myself,” says Curvey.

They’re still getting the finishing touches done on the shop, hoping to be open for the 4th of July and share what barbecue means to them.

“It just reminds you of good times think of summer times cookouts somebody’s on the grill music in the background so it’s that same type of things so we’re kind of looking forward to bringing comfort here.”

“We want you to be able to sit down and it smells good it feels good and you eat good.”