Urbandale Boys Soccer gets creative while staying competitive through social media

URBANDALE, Iowa — With no high school boys soccer season in sight, Urbandale Head Coach, James Frizzell went to work, coming up with a plan to keep his players engaged. The idea, challenges to beat the coaches on and send them through social media. It didn't take long before the coaches were left in the dust by their players. So, it turned into a team competition. Local 5 Sports Director, Jon Schaeffer, has more on how the team has risen to the occasion with their season still hanging in limbo.