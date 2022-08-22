Urbandale Community School District adds girls wrestling to the roster

Urbandale school board members voted unanimously in favor of adding girls wrestling at the middle school and high school levels.

URBANDALE, Iowa — The Urbandale Community School District will be getting a girls wrestling program starting this school year.

The district's Board of Directors voted unanimously in favor of adding girls wrestling at the middle school and high school levels on Monday night.

Girls wrestling is the 22nd sport to be introduced at Urbandale High School, the first addition since girls and boys bowling were introduced in 2007 and 2009 respectively.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union reported that there were more than 1,000 girls participating in high school wrestling, represented by over 185 Iowa schools.

This school year will mark the first year that girls wrestling is sanctioned in Iowa schools, after the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Board of Directors voted unanimously in approval of the sanctioning this past January.

According to the Urbandale J-Hawks website, which provides information about all sports in the Urbandale Community School District, middle school girls wrestling will begin Oct. 11. High school girls wrestling will begin Oct. 31.

