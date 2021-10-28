Urbandale Volleyball just out there having fun in run to State Tournament

The Urbandale J-Hawks will make their first State Volleyball appearance since 2017. They've gotten there by staying true to the most important thing, fun.

URBANDALE, Iowa — Tootoos, tiaras, Sponge Bob, Captain Underpants and… an alien…

“They’re pretty creative kids,” said Head Coach Liz Baethke.

Thursday’s practice didn’t necessarily look like a volleyball practices, but on your second take, these are the Urbandale J-Hawks.

“We are really just trying to enjoy the last like week, two weeks of volleyball,” said senior, Meredith Hews.

So, in honor of Halloween….

“We just thought costume practice would be really fun,” Hews said.

This, all while Coach Baethke is making sure her team is keeping its focus on the state tournament next week.

“It’s because she knows that we can still come to practice and be able to focus even when we’re dressed up like this, and it just makes it a fun experience,” Riley Peters said.

There’s that word again, fun. Admittedly, that’s the biggest thing for these J-Hawks.

Baethke said, “Fun is something we talk about every day before every competition because I think without that you’re missing the biggest piece of the puzzle if you’re not having fun than it’s not going to come together.”

Urbandale has come together all season long with that fun as fuel, and it showed up in their regional final.

“If you look at our last week’s game we were down four thirteen in the first set and came back and won that game and it’s definitely, we were able to form our own energy, we were able to pick it up and get those points back,” said junior Lily Dykstra.

They’ll have to do that again Monday when they make their first State appearance since 2017. The nine seniors on this team were just eighth graders back then.

“I went to the state tournament and it was just crazy the energy in the arena it was just insane,” said Peters.

Now amplify that even more for them as players.

“I think it will just consume us, it will be so great to see all of the people there all of the fans for both sides and it will just be so exciting,” said Hews.

Their first round foe is the defending champ, Ankeny. Urbandale will go in as the underdog.

“I expect them to come out and expect to beat us,” said Peters.

So, for the J-Hawks, just stick to what they do best, have fun, and see what shakes out.